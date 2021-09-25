No. 5 Manhattan routs Topeka High

TOPEKA — For the second week in a row, No. 5 Manhattan High football dominated the foe in front of it.

The Indians followed last week’s 70-0 home rout of Highland Park by ruining homecoming for Topeka High, beating the Trojans 49-0 Friday night.

The shutout marks 10 straight scoreless quarters for a MHS (4-0) defense that devoured Topeka High, forcing two interceptions (including a second-half pick-six for senior Joe Hall) and another key first-half turnover on a field goal block from junior Dre Delort.

Trojan running back Tylan Alejos entered the game as one of the top running backs in the Centennial League, but the tenacious Indian defense swallowed him whole, not allowing the junior to make any dynamic plays.

"We pitched a shutout, and I just can't remember them getting loose on the ground ever," MHS head coach Joe Schartz said. "There was a lot of domination up front for us and a lot of good tackling. We had a good game plan to get people to the football. We made them one-dimensional, so they had to throw and we pressured them."

After stopping Topeka (1-3) for a three-and-out on its opening possession, the Indians orchestrated a 49-yard yard drive highlighted by a fourth-and-3 scamper by junior quarterback Keenan Schartz that set up an 8-yard touchdown from Hall.

Early in the second quarter, the Trojans drove into Indian territory, getting to the MHS 14 before nearly scoring on third down. But T-High’s receiver dropped the ball, setting up the Trojans for a 31-yard field goal — which subsequently was blocked by Delort.

A quick three-and-out by the MHS offense gave Topeka the ball right back, but senior corner Zach Hirschey easily snagged an underthrown ball by Trojan signal-caller Peyton Wheat.

MHS then drove nearly 70 yards, which, at one point, included a first-and-25 hurdle because of a penalty. The Indians got out of that jam on two runs from senior running back Vinny Smith and Schartz. The quarterback eventually capped the drive with a 9-yard scoring run to put MHS up 15-0 with 5:59 to play in the first half.

One drive later, a 33-yard pass from Schartz to senior wide receiver Kyler Hahn set up the Indians on the 1-yard line.

Smith pounded it across the goal line to push Manhattan’s lead to 22-0 heading into the half.

Smith didn't have as flashy of a night as he's had in the past but the senior put in work running the ball versus Topeka High and was constantly swarmed by defenders while managing to lead Manhattan drives down the field.

"He continues to carry us on the ground," Joe Schartz said. "He didn't break any big runs for us tonight, but he has that capability. We rely heavily on him, and our offense is going to go how he goes."

The Indians nearly equaled their offensive production from the entire first half in the third quarter.

On the opening drive of the third period, the Indians drove 61 yards and ended it with a 1-yard score for senior Talique Houston.

The touchdown was the second of the season for Houston who got multiple carries Friday night along with his offensive and defensive line duties and a fumble recovery on offense that he turned into a first down.

"Talique is invaluable," Joe Schartz said. "He can play all positions on the field. We ask a lot of him. He's on special teams, he plays guard, he plays running back, he plays D-line, he can play linebacker. The best thing about Talique lately is that he's really having fun and embracing his leadership role. He's got a smile on his face. I really appreciate him."

On the Indians’ next drive, they started with the ball near midfield and drove to the Trojans’ 20, where Schartz found Hahn again, this time for a touchdown.

Hahn also had a pair of two-point conversion catches in the game.

"He's such a sharp kid," Schartz said. "I really enjoy him. He's getting a connection with Keenan, and they did a nice job of communicating there and calling that (touchdown) play. His success is derived from a lot of work that was put in over the summer and in practice."

The Indians pinned Topeka deep in its own territory on the ensuing drive, and the Manhattan pressure became too much for Wheat, who panicked and threw the ball directly into Hall’s hands.

The senior walked into the end zone from a couple yards out for a pick-six.

Manhattan found pay dirt for a final time early in the fourth quarter, finishing a drive from midfield on a 2-yard Schartz run, his second rushing touchdown and third total of Friday’s game.

Joe Schartz credits the reserve players on the team — who played the majority of last week's game versus Highland Park and a good part of the second half versus Topeka High — for keeping the Manhattan starters sharp and ready to compete throughout the week.

"I just think everybody is settling into their roles," he said. "Even our young kids in practice are giving us a real good look and helping us prepare for games, and that's something we didn't get out of our young kids last year. We also had to go ones-on-ones, but now our twos are stepping up and that's keeping us healthier, because our ones don't always have to get a look in practice."

Up next, the Indians will face a talented Seaman (3-1) back home at Bishop Stadium.

"It's going to be a heck of battle," Schartz said. "They've been playing really well and they're well coached. They're big and physical and they're able to run the ball and throw the ball with their big quarterback, Camden Barta. Casen Stallbaumer makes a lot of plays offensively and defensively. I know they have a lot of guys playing both ways, so it's going to be a battle of wills. Two teams who play the right way."

Manhattan 49,

Topeka High 0

Manhattan 8 14 20 7

Topeka High 0 0 0 0

Scoring

First quarter

Manhattan — Hall 8-yard run (2-point good) 6:41

Second quarter

Manhattan — Schartz 9-yard run (PAT good) 5:59

Manhattan — Smith 1-yard run (PAT good) 1:25

Third quarter

Manhattan — Smith 1-yard run (PAT good) 1:25

Manhattan — Houston 1-yard run (2-point good) 7:29

Manhattan — Hahn 20 yard catch from Schartz (PAT no good) 1:25

Manhattan — Hall 3-yard interception return (PAT good) 1:25

Fourth quarter