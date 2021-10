I am submitting this complaint to the Mayfield Messenger, the Kentucky State NAACP, Paducah NAACP and Mayfield NAACP that on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, an article and picture was printed in our local Mayfield newspaper using my picture without my permission to get our local communities involved with the local Mayfield branch of the NAACP. It was printed in the “Non-Profit Spotlight.”