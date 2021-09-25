Elizabeth Welsh, 93
A Mass of Christian Burial for Elizabeth Welsh, 93, of Marshalltown was held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Mary Catholic Church with Father Alan Dietzenbach officiating. She was laid to rest in Timber Creek Cemetery in Rural Ferguson, Iowa. Along with family and friends a group from St. Francis of Assisi Parish – St. Mary Catholic Church attended. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the care of Elizabeth and her family.www.timesrepublican.com
