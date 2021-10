A silver medal at the 2020 World Championships individual time trial behind Filippo Ganna (Italy). A silver medal behind Julian Alaphippe (France) at the 2020 World Championships road race. Yet another silver medal at the Olympic Games road race behind Richard Carapaz (Ecuador) in Tokyo last month. One will understand why Belgium’s Wout van Aert wasn’t overly excited about his silver medal in the time trial at the 2021 Worlds on home soil.

CYCLING ・ 14 DAYS AGO