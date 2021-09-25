CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Flags at half-staff for COVID victims

mayfield-messenger.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky reports 26 new COVID-19 deaths, including 15 year old student. The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 3,941 new COVID-19 cases today, as well as 26 new virus-related deaths.

www.mayfield-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear orders flags to half-staff on Friday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered that all state office buildings fly flags at half-staff Friday, September 24th. The Governor said the order was made to honor the Kentuckians lost to COVID-19. This comes on the same day as a funeral and an interment for two educators who died of the virus.
FRANKFORT, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
theriver953.com

Flags are flying at half staff in Virginia today Oct. 4

The first weekend of Oct. and today Oct. 4 specifically is recognized as National Firefighter’s Memorial Day. Flags are flying at half staff in Virginia and nationally to honor those who have died in the line of duty over the past year and last year. This past weekend and today...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Travel nurses quit California hospital after 1 day over EHR

Four traveling nurses quit their assignments at Providence St. Joseph Hospital just one day after starting because they were unfamiliar with the Eureka, Calif.-based hospital's EHR system, the Times Standard reported Sept. 4. Providence brought on six intensive care unit nurses, with four of the nurses quitting one day after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid
Best Life

These 5 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

After two weeks of tumultuous data that have made it difficult to get a handle on the national pandemic outlook, the number of new infections appears to be on the decline once again. But even as the overall figures show progress towards defeating COVID, some states are still feeling the harsh effects of the Delta variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Thousands Of Health Care Workers Won’t Meet Deadline For Getting First Shot

DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says it will begin enforcing the state’s vaccine mandate for all health care workers starting Friday. It’s estimated that 7,500 nursing home workers alone are unvaccinated. (credit: CBS) The current mandate states all workers must have their first shot or a religious or medical waiver by Sept. 30. The Colorado Health Care Association, which represents 90% of nursing homes, and the Colorado Hospital Association, say they were assured the state would not take punitive action until the end of October, when the second vaccine is required. But the health department issued a statement...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wkzo.com

Governor Whitmer orders flags lowered to half-staff October 3

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex, public buildings and grounds across the State to lower to half-staff on Sunday, October 3rd in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay respects to the firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
LANSING, MI
kicdam.com

Governor Reynolds Orders Flags To Half Staff for Fallen Navy Man

IA, (KICD) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, September 25th, to honor fallen us Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Eli Olsen who was killed at Pearl Harbor during World War II. Olsen was from Exira, Iowa.
POLITICS
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers orders flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is signing Executive Order #133 Friday ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wis. to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. According to a release from Gov. Evers, the order is in honor of Navy Fireman...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County Health Department Recommends Shortening Quarantine Time For Fully Vaccinated Students And School Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Health Department on Thursday said it is recommending fully vaccinated students and school staff who are asymptomatic will not have to quarantine after a close contact, in accordance with new CDC guidelines. Under the suggested protocols, fully vaccinated close contacts should get tested three to five days after being exposed to COVID-19, the agency said. But students and staff without symptoms can continue to attend school in-person and participate in other activities. Close contacts will have to properly wear a mask in the classroom and should continue to do so in all indoor public...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
buckrail.com

Gordon orders flags at half staff statewide, tomorrow

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, Oct. 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.
WYOMING STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy