Tron price goes well clear of 20 and 50-day moving averages. Price rose again after a minor setback yesterday and continues to test $0.105 resistance. Tron price analysis confirms another positive day for the token, as price came back from a minor decline yesterday to go back up to $0.095 on the intra-day trade. TRX stays well clear of resistance point at $0.105, but continues to consolidate momentum to find a way past the illusive $0.1 mark. Trading volume also went up around 1 percent for the token, as it creates buyer interest after making the BTTC announcement in September. The coin is set to continue consolidation of buyer interest over the next few days, and attempt to go past the $0.1 mark.

STOCKS ・ 3 HOURS AGO