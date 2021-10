Long before Joe Greene donned his purple Dunbar jersey and set about on a legendary Pro Football Hall of Fame career, the way had been paved by Panthers players before him. Greene, whose No. 75 jersey was retired by Temple ISD during ceremonies Friday night, remains the famous face from Temple near the end of an era during which public schools segregated themselves based on ethnicity. He also came along slightly before Southwest Conference athletic programs of the day began to integrate and he wound up at North Texas State University prior to becoming the cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s in a league in which ability had long since trumped race.

