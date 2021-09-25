Rikiyah Pryor to direct marketing at Citizens Bank

Citizens Bank would like to announce that Rikiyah Pryor has been named to the position of Marketing/ Public Relations Director for the Bank Group. Rikiyah is a Somerset transplant from the Chicago area where she attended Waubonsee Community College and Western Illinois University studying Mass Communications. She joined the local community as the Administrative Assistant for the Somerset-Lake Cumberland Association of Realtors before serving as the Financial Director/Administrative Assistant for the Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce for the past 2 years.