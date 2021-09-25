CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi’s 11T Pro totally changed how I use my phone

By Adam Speight
Wired UK
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRating: 7/10 | Price: from £499 at Amazon, Vodafone and Xiaomi. Flagship performance; 120W charging; swift fingerprint sensor; solid speakers; smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an understatement to just say Xiaomi has had a great year – now the top smartphone maker in the world by sales. Things are peachy. Huawei is still floundering in the West, OnePlus is retreating towards Oppo and away from its more maverick roots, and Xiaomi has capitalised. In Samsung fashion, it flooded the market with its Mi, Redmi and Poco phones – providing options at £100, £1,000 and many prices in between. Xiaomi has undercut Samsung across the board on price, too, while topping it for cutting edge features for many phones.

komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple Watch 7 vs. Apple Watch 6: Biggest upgrades we expect to see in Apple's next smartwatch

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple upgrades the Apple Watch each fall like clockwork, and that's likely to be no different in 2021 (unless the new smartwatch experiences delays). Expected to be called the Apple Watch Series 7, the new smartwatch is rumored to come with a refreshed design and faster performance compared to the Apple Watch Series 6. We're anticipating seeing the Series 7 at a virtual Apple event on Sept. 14, where the rumored iPhone 13 and AirPods 3 are also likely to make an appearance.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 is great — but it suffers from one major flaw

The reviews are in, and all four iPhone 13 models have set the standard for smartphones once again. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty close to perfect with improved cameras, impressive battery life and a stellar display with a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro is essentially the same, only $100 cheaper. And the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have their strengths, too — they're certainly more than afterthoughts to the iPhone 13 Pro options.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11T series India launch timeline tipped

Last week, the Xiaomi 11T series was unveiled for Europe and other markets. A few days from that, these smartphones are now being tipped to launch in India in the coming weeks. Let’s take a look at the release timeline hinted at by a tech influencer. According to Mukul Sharma...
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro Malaysia launch is happening this Thursday

The Xiaomi 11T series was announced globally last week and the new flagship duo is coming to Malaysia very soon. The new devices pack a 120Hz AMOLED display, a large 5,000mAh battery and are powered by either a Qualcomm or MediaTek flagship chip. The official Malaysian pricing and availability details...
WORLD
soyacincau.com

Xiaomi 11T series now official in Malaysia, priced from RM1,699

Following its global launch last week, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro have now been made available in Malaysia. The two flagship devices are the latest in Xiaomi’s T-series of devices, and come with flagship-level specs such as 120Hz AMOLED displays, 108MP cameras and and even 120W fast charging on the Pro smartphone.
NFL
Tyla

iPhone Users Warned To Remove Visa Cards From Wallets And Apple Pay

Experts are urging iPhone users to remove any Visa cards from their Wallet app or Apple Pay, as a glitch could lead to criminals making unlimited contactless payments. Researchers at the University of Birmingham and the University of Surrey have warned the new Express Transit mode could now be exploited by fraudsters to make payments from an iPhone inside someone’s bag.
CELL PHONES
soyacincau.com

Here’s how the Xiaomi 11T Pro lets you experience “Cinemagic”

Xiaomi has just announced their brand new 11T flagship series, which includes the Xiaomi 11T Pro. The device boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a dual-speaker setup enhanced by Harman Kardon, and “Cinemagic” camera set-up and display. So, what makes the flagship smartphone “Cinemagic”?. “Cinemagic” filmmaking. We’ll start off with...
CELL PHONES
anandtech.com

Editor's Note: Updated Results and Conclusion for Xiaomi 11T Review

In last week’s review of the Xiaomi 11T series, we had covered both the 11T and the 11T Pro, two almost identical phones that were otherwise differentiated by only the SoC powering them, as well as their charging speeds. In our original review at the embargo time, and in testing...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Hot Take: Xiaomi 11T series, the 11 Lite 5G NE and the Xiaomi Pad 5

We doubt that the timing of Xiaomi’s September 15 event was coincidental – it was the day after Apple launched new iPhones and tablets. Is anyone really choosing between an iPhone 13 and a Xiaomi 11T? We doubt it. But a Xiaomi Pad 5 vs. iPad 10.2 (2021) may be a close call.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

How to use Macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro

Here's a first look at the new camera tool and one of the early criticisms about it. The Macro mode uses the iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-Wide camera and autofocus system to focus at just 2 cm. As Apple explains, you can "capture a caterpillar's fuzz. Magnify a dewdrop. The beauty of tiny awaits."
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro now available Globally via AliExpress

Xiaomi Mi Store is giving some amazing discounts on the occasion of the world premiere of Xioami 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro smartphones. Xiaomi 11T which is retailing for $576 is available at a discounted price of $518 and Xiaomi 11T Pro which is retailing for $691 is now available at a discounted price of $633 only at AliExpress. This is a limited-time offer.
NFL
technave.com

What makes the Xiaomi 11T Series great at creating "Cinemagic"?

When Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi 11T series, which includes the Xiaomi 11T Pro, it came with notable tech specs and features like a 108MP camera sensor and Snapdragon 888 chipset from the price of only RM2099. The phone also supports up to 120W fast charging, allowing the user to quickly charge up the phone to full in only 17 minutes.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi 11T Pro launches for £499 with introductory savings

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is now purchasable and for as low as £499. Xiaomi's offer will only be available for a short time, but it has lasted longer than this week's equivalent for the Pad 5. The smartphone supports 120 W charging, has a 5,000 mAh battery, a 120 Hz display and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Xiaomi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 10 Lite BIS certified, launch seems near

Earlier this month, Xiaomi announced the Xiaomi 11T series of smartphones earlier this month. Last week, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the 11T series is heading for an October release in India. Fresh information reveals that the 11T Pro with model number M2107113SI has received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing hints that it may launch soon in India. At the same time, the Redmi Note 10 Lite has also been approved by the BIS authority.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

How to use Apple's FaceTime on an Android phone

Let's face it, living in the Android world is fantastic. Android users have many options when choosing the devices and software customizations that truly make our devices personal and unique. We often get these features years before other platforms do, if they ever do at all. However, one area that has been a pain point has been messaging and video chatting with our Apple-loving friends. Even though there are loads of good alternative apps, these folks still tend to prefer using iMessage and FaceTime. Well, the good news is, we won't be left off of those FaceTime calls any longer. So let's jump in and learn how to use FaceTime on an Android phone.
CELL PHONES

