Xiaomi’s 11T Pro totally changed how I use my phone
Rating: 7/10 | Price: from £499 at Amazon, Vodafone and Xiaomi. Flagship performance; 120W charging; swift fingerprint sensor; solid speakers; smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It’s an understatement to just say Xiaomi has had a great year – now the top smartphone maker in the world by sales. Things are peachy. Huawei is still floundering in the West, OnePlus is retreating towards Oppo and away from its more maverick roots, and Xiaomi has capitalised. In Samsung fashion, it flooded the market with its Mi, Redmi and Poco phones – providing options at £100, £1,000 and many prices in between. Xiaomi has undercut Samsung across the board on price, too, while topping it for cutting edge features for many phones.www.wired.co.uk
