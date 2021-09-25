County still stewing over pay raises
Members of the county council say they are still undecided just how much of a raise county employees will get in 2022. Following last week’s marathon of budget hearings — a time when council members meet with dozens of department heads and program leaders in an effort to hash out the details of next year’s spending plan — council president Bob Lechner said they walked away still uncertain as to what kind of pay raise will be afforded to county employees.www.suncommercial.com
