Crys Matthews (photo by Amos Perrine) As I write this, I am preparing to leave for what promises to be the most unusual AmericanaFest ever. As this goes live, many of you will just be returning from what was hopefully an enjoyable one nonetheless. While I can’t predict the future, I feel pretty safe in betting you found artists you didn’t know who have now become favorites. It happens every year, and hopefully you’re excited to support that new favorite financially. One area of support you might not have considered is Patreon. Since I ran my first Patreon-themed column in 2017, it’s become a more popular platform for musicians. The last two years have been a perfect storm for Patreon. Artists who saw Patreon as too far from the usual album/tour/album cycle got a crash course in “far from the usual.” Personal/professional boundaries blurred as musicians streamed shows from their living rooms. And many decided that getting $5-$10 per month for the shows they’d been streaming for tips was the way to go. It’s still not as popular as Kickstarter or Indiegogo, but it didn’t take me a lot of time to locate several AmericanaFest artists who are active on Patreon. Here are three of my favorites.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO