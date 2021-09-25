CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ADM downs Atlantic in Class 3A District 6 Opener

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 9 days ago
(Adel) ADM defeated Atlantic 40-16 in a game shortened by an injury with 3:16 left to play in the third quarter when Atlantic receiver Garrett McLaren was taken off the field in the ambulance. The excellent news is Garrett was released from the hospital late Friday night.

It was a sobering moment from the get-go. The Trojans took the field Friday night with heavy hearts, following the death Thursday, of starting lineman Cole Park’s father, Joshua. However, despite the adversity, the Trojans got off to a quick start.

Garrett McLaren scored on a 55-yard pick-six early in the first quarter. The Trojan two-point attempt failed, and the visitors led 6-0. The Tigers fumbled on the first play from scrimmage following the ensuing kick-off, and Atlantic cashed in when Junior quarterback Caden Andersen capped a six-play 35-yard drive with a 21-yard scamper. Lane Nelson converted on the extra-point, and the Trojans led 13-0.

ADM ratcheted up their up-tempo offense, scoring 20-straight points. Brevin Doll scored 22 and 36 yards on runs to tie the game at 13-13 late in the first quarter. The Tigers grabbed the lead early in the third quarter on Chase Groves’ 8-yard TD run. Sam Holiday kicked the ball between the uprights, and ADM led 20-13. Atlantic trimmed the Tiger’s lead to 20-16 on Lane Nelson’s 33-yard field goal with 4:09 left the play in the first half.

The Tigers kept the pressure on the Trojans defensive with their explosive offense with a touchdown late in the second quarter, and two more TD’s in the third quarter before the game was called due to the injury. Brevin Doll scored his third touchdown of the night on a nine-yard run, and Matt Dufoe ran one in from 26-yards out and heaved a 21-yard scoring strike to Bennett Holmberg to push the score 40-16.

The Tigers ended the night with 413 total yards of offense. Matt Dufoe completed 7 of 13 passes to five targets for 72 yards. Cade Morse and Aiden Flora caught two passes; Holmberg, Lucas Ray, and Caleb Goghlan hauled in one catch. Brevin Doll rushed for 139-yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns. Dufoe carried the ball 12 times for 139 yards.

Atlantic ended the game with 152 total yards. Caden Andersen completed nine of 21-passes for 92-yards. Jackson McLaren caught four passes for 34-yards, Dayton Templeton three catches for 39-yards, Ethan Sturm made a diving catch for 15-yards, and Garrett McLaren caught one pass for four yards.

ADM moves their record to 4-1 on the season and 1-0 in district play. Atlantic falls to 1-4 and 0-1 in district competition.

The Tigers travel to Creston. Atlantic hosts Harlan in District #6 play next week.

