Prep football: Wolves roll past Bears at home

Much to the delight of head coach Craig Anhder, his Wolves didn’t have to sweat it out in the fourth quarter this time. Instead, Green Canyon scored points on all four of its possessions in the opening half and coasted to a 38-7 victory over Bear River in a Region 11 football game on Friday night in North Logan. Green Canyon’s first four wins this season were by a combined 10 points, and the Wolves needed a late fourth-quarter touchdown pass to beat Mountain Crest, 21-14, last week.