Ellensburg girls’ cross country runs away with CWAC Meet 1

One by one by one by one, Kate Laurent, Rylee Leishman, Elaine Joyce and Holly Fromherz helped the Bulldog girls leave Ephrata, Othello and East Valley in the dust. The respective Ellensburg High School senior, junior, senior and junior finished first, second, third and fourth in 18 minutes, 45.74 seconds, 21:07.24, 21:11.43 (a personal record) and 21:28.84 at the first Central Washington Athletic Conference meet of the fall Thursday at Lakeview Golf Course in Soap Lake.