10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tanya Fear
Tanya Fear is an up-and-coming actress who has starred in some amazing projects. She’s well-known for her role in the BBC drama “Doctor Who,” among other things. The British actress has many fans, but it’s her friends and family who are currently worried about the young actress. She’s been reported missing in Los Angeles. Her friends and family have not seen or heard from the actress since Thursday, September 9, 2021. She’s still missing, and the police report filed with the LA County PD provides this information. If you have any information on the whereabouts of this actress and missing person, please contact the Los Angeles Police Department.www.tvovermind.com
Comments / 0