Society

The world needs more Eagle Scouts

By Barbara Ann Horton
darnews.com
 9 days ago

A few weeks ago, my Saturday morning breakfast group was enjoying a weekly gathering. When one member fell as she was leaving, we were concerned. She had just been to see her orthopedist. Rushing to her aid, a family at a nearby table beat us to her. The young man...

www.darnews.com

Related
scriptype.com

Eagle Scout preserves Independence history

Boy Scout Alex Firlik earned the rank of Eagle Scout by creating a digital archive of city newsletters from 1972-2006 for the Independence Historical Society. Alex, along with volunteers, scanned over 6,000 pages of information. “He worked with small groups of volunteers and because of the nature of using flat...
INDEPENDENCE, OH
Greensburg Daily News

Eagle Scout gives to Bread of Life

GREENSBURG – As part of earning the final badge before achieving Eagle Scout status, Boy Scout Jonathan Kachur made an unusual donation to the Greensburg Community Bread of Life. Kachur, 18, started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the materials necessary (with some pretty hefty donations of gravel from...
News-Herald.net

Local teen finishes Eagle Scout project

One local Boy Scout completed his Eagle Scout project after more than a year due to COVID-19 delays. Matthew McCarty, 16, of Troop 770 from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church recently installed three benches in Lenoir City Park. “We decided do it because we felt like along the water...
LENOIR CITY, TN
news9.com

14-Year-Old Eagle Scout Builds Flag Retirement Box For Tulsa Veterans

With a little bit of help from the community, a 14-year-old Green Country teenager just finished building a flag retirement box. He is donating the box to the VFW 577 in Tulsa. One thing you need to know about 14-year-old Alex Knecht, if there is an extra mile to take,...
southernminn.com

K-W Girl Scouts: More members, volunteers needed to continue troops' success

Though there’s been a decrease in the number of Girl Scouts in the last year and a half, leaders and members continue to work together to make the world a better place. The Kenyon-Wanamingo service unit has held virtual meetings and looks forward to getting back into their service unit projects this fall.
KENYON, MN
residentnews.net

Eagle Scouts Contribute to the Community

Becoming an Eagle Scout is not for the fainthearted. Scouts applying for Eagle status must complete a detailed workbook for their community service proposal and present it to the local scoutmaster for review. It then goes to a committee and the district advancement team for approval after which the scout will have to initiate fund raising, buy materials, setting dates, getting volunteer helpers, and completing the project.
ADVOCACY
Sherwood Gazette

Eagle Scout helps out Sherwood cheer squad

Jacob Goulding builds, refurbishes 16 platform boxes, part of his community service project for Eagle ScoutsA Sherwood High School junior recently completed his community service project, an achievement needed to obtain his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout rank. Jacob Goulding went before his Eagle Scout Board of Review on Aug. 5, presenting them with his project — building eight new platform boxes and refurbishing the existing eight boxes for the Sherwood High School cheer squad. Those boxes feature prominently at home high school varsity football games. Goulding said he found out from his scoutmaster, whose daughter performed on the...
SHERWOOD, OR
thegraftonnews.com

Eagle Scout wants to spread her wings by creating the Eagle Trail

GRAFTON – Eagle Scout Cassie Brown, a member of the all-girl Boy Scout Troop 2019, told the Select Board that the more she digs into her Eagle Scout project creating the Eagle Trail, the more invested she has become in doing “something’’ special for her community. “I really want this...
GRAFTON, MA
Society
Citizen Tribune

First UMC Morristown honors five Eagle Scouts

Boy Scouts of America Troop 91 of Morristown presented its latest Eagle Scouts to the congregation of First United Methodist Church of Morristown. This year, the following scouts were honored for their hard work and perseverance: Garrett Frierson, Mitchell Korody, Griffin Patterson, Luke Underwood and Lukas Wilkerson. The Eagle Scout...
northwestgeorgianews.com

Local Boy Scouts promoted to Eagle Scouts in ceremony

Two local Boy Scouts were promoted to Eagle Scouts in a ceremony at Marietta First United Methodist Church on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021. Forrest Krivsky, a 17-year-old senior at Marietta High School, and Charlie Ervin, a 17-year-old senior at Hillgrove High School, from Boy Scout Troop 277 conducted a Board of Review at the Marietta FUMC for their Eagle Scout Service Project. The purpose of a Board of Review is to determine the quality of the scout’s experience and decide whether the requirements for the rank have been fulfilled.
MARIETTA, GA
lakeorionreview.com

Prospective Eagle Scouts complete service projects at Agawam

Two local scouts completed service projects at Orion Township’s Camp Agawam, fulfilling their final requirements to attain the rank of Eagle, the organization’s highest honor. Brooke Muzzy of Troop 185G and Casey Houlihan of Troop 128 dedicated their summers to improving community access to the township’s property. While their projects...
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: How an Eagle Scout project and a vision became a classroom in Charleston

CHARLESTON — One of the first things many have noticed when approaching Jefferson Elementary School are the nearly two-dozen towering sunflowers growing behind its front fence. “It surprised me how tall they became,” said fifth grader Ava Nixon, who has been involved since last year. The children worked on harvesting...
Jersey Shore Online

Eagle Scout’s 5K Returns To Johnson Park

JACKSON – Usually, an Eagle Scout project is completed, the scout goes up in rank, and everyone looks back on it as a great accomplishment. It’s usually not something that comes back a year later. Gavin Kohute’s project was a 5K he organized last year, to benefit first responders, and...
JACKSON, NJ
northeastnewsjournal.com

100 headstones restored for Eagle Scout award

Parker Beardsley earned his Eagle Scout award at 15 by cleaning up headstones in time for Labor Day. Beardsley focused on military veterans’ headstones and any he found significantly older and in need of help. After some research, Beardsley used a special solution specifically made for older, damaged headstones and...
ADVOCACY
WacoTrib.com

Midway junior attains Eagle Scout rank

Karter McNair, a member of Troop 308 and a junior at Midway High School, became an Eagle Scout at a Court of Honor ceremony Aug. 29 at First United Methodist Church. He is the son of Rock and Heather McNair and a brother to Hollyn and Mabry. He plans to attend the University of Mississippi for pre-med and business studies.
MIDWAY, TX

