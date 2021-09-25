The world needs more Eagle Scouts

Jacob Goulding builds, refurbishes 16 platform boxes, part of his community service project for Eagle ScoutsA Sherwood High School junior recently completed his community service project, an achievement needed to obtain his Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout rank. Jacob Goulding went before his Eagle Scout Board of Review on Aug. 5, presenting them with his project — building eight new platform boxes and refurbishing the existing eight boxes for the Sherwood High School cheer squad. Those boxes feature prominently at home high school varsity football games. Goulding said he found out from his scoutmaster, whose daughter performed on the...

SHERWOOD, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO