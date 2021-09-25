CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Area United Way kicks off fundraising season with Day of Caring

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvMaJ_0c7b1CS200

Seventh-graders and business owners pitched in to help area agencies Friday during the 2021 Lake Area United Way Day of Caring.

Lake Area United Way Executive Director Jenny Jamison said more than 100 volunteers from 12 groups helped at 10 sites on Friday. The groups included businesses as well as Rotary Club of Muskogee and Oktaha School's THRIVE outreach club. Volunteers began the day with a kickoff breakfast at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

The breakfast also marked the kickoff of the 2021 Lake Area United Way campaign.

Jamison said the 2021 goal is to raise $500,000 to help organizations funded by the United Way. Muskogee raised $501,000 in 2019 and $415,000 in 2020, when activity was stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic. She expressed confidence in reaching this year's goal, and beyond.

"I feel that if you voice those goals, you're now accountable for it," she said.

Many volunteers wore the blue "Days of Caring" T-shirt on Friday.

"Days" is not a misprint, Jamison said. "We switched to Days of Caring so we can offer multiple opportunities to work, maybe in a smaller environment."

The first day was the Teacher Pop-up Store, July 29, when 51 volunteers helped supply 200 teachers from 25 different districts.

Friday marked the United Way's second Day of Caring. The third day will be a blood drive on Nov. 15, Jamison said.

Volunteers proved especially helpful for Women in Safe Home, or WISH, said Evelyn Hibbs, executive director of the WISH shelter.

"Days of Caring was one of the biggest days for us because we had no maintenance personnel," Hibbs said. "Having all the men out there to do the work, get up on the eaves and pull trees down was amazing."

She said volunteers spent Friday taking down fences and building new beds at the WISH shelter. Volunteers also did yard work and took down a building on Thursday, she said.

"They removed a lot of brush," Hibbs said. "For the last two years, they haven't been able to do this. It's wonderful."

Larry Hoffman, a past Rotary president, said five Rotary members helped at the WISH shelter on Friday. Club volunteers have participated in each Muskogee Day of Caring since it started about 15 years ago, he said. Hoffman said he believes in what the United Way does.

"My very first job when I got of the Army was in Oklahoma City at Southwestern Bell, and the day I walked in, they said, 'Larry, we've loaned you to United Way for the next 90 days," Hoffman said. "It's always been part of my life."

Volunteers even helped at places not funded by United Way. THRIVE members painted the concrete floor at Muskogee Teen Center. Seventh-grader Kardin Murphy said she likes being involved with the program.

"It's pretty cool helping people out like this."

Volunteers also helped at Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS).

Firstar Bank volunteers painted new offices in what used to be MCCOYS group home. MCCOYS Executive Director Cindy Perkins said a strong storm earlier this year flooded its older offices.

"So we had to move out to this building quicker than expected," she said. "We had to paint the offices."

Firstar mortgage processor Maria Price said she's glad she can help because "it's good for the community."

You can help

To help Lake Area United Way reach its 2021 Campaign goal of $500,000 by Nov. 15, you can volunteer or donate online by going to the agency's website, https://www.lakeareaunitedway.org/

Organizations supported by this year's campaign include: American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Clubs of Tahlequah, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for Children, CASA of Cherokee County, Circle of Care PAL Program, Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma, Hope House of Cherokee County, Kelly B. Todd Cerebral Palsy & Neuro-Muscular Center, Kids' Space, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Muskogee County Council of Youth Services (MCCOYS), Restoring Identities after Sexual Exploitation (RISE), Volunteers of America RSVP, Women in Safe Home.

