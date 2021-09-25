CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskogee, OK

Muskogee man pleads guilty to his part in Jan. 6 insurrection

By Elizabeth Ridenour / eridenour@muskogeephoenix.com
 9 days ago
A Muskogee man who took part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and took a beer from a refrigerator in the building pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Andrew Craig Ericson, 24, pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., according to court documents. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors will drop three related misdemeanor charges.

“I am pleading guilty because I am in fact guilty,” Ericson said in a signed statement.

Ericson's attorney declined comment Friday.

Ericson is one of nearly 600 people — three from the Muskogee area and five from Oklahoma — who have been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly riot.

Federal prosecutors said Ericson livestreamed himself entering the building with other supporters of Donald Trump and entering the Crypt, Rotunda, and United States House of Representatives Speaker’s Conference Room of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“While inside the Speaker’s Conference Room or other office space, the defendant took a beer out of a mini refrigerator,” according to the documents.

Court documents show a plea agreement was struck after formal charges were filed in August.

In addition to the charge of parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol Building to which Ericson entered a plea, Ericson was originally charged for entering and remaining inside the U.S. Capitol without lawful authority and disrupting the orderly conduct of government business, and a count of violent entry and disorderly conduct during a congressional session. Those charges were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

Ericson was named Jan. 20 in a sealed criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia District Court and arrested in Oklahoma two days later. An investigation into Ericson's Jan. 6 activities at the Capitol came under investigation after U.S. Attorney Trent Shores in the Northern District of Oklahoma received Snapchat photographs that purportedly show Ericson taking part in the riot.

Two images included with the affidavit filed with the criminal complaint show Ericson inside the U.S. Capitol. Special Agent James Hardy, who serves with the Threat Assessment Section of the U.S. Capitol Police, said the photos of Ericson were taken in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s conference room.

Ericson, according to court documents, was identified through cell phone records, and a person identified only as Witness 1, who “had a previous professional relationship with the subject.” Witness 1 told the unidentified agent they “did not see any violent acts committed by Andrew Ericson,” but the witness “did hear Ericson screaming and yelling during the livestream.”

The attack on the U.S. Capitol was carried out during a joint session of the U.S. Congress in an attempt to stop the affirmation of the presidential election results. The attack, according to an estimate provided by the Architect of the Capitol, caused about $1.5 million worth of damage to the U.S. Capitol building.

Ericson was arrested Jan. 23. He faces up to six months in prison. He will be sentenced Dec. 10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

