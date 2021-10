Apple may have kept the Lightning cable on the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, but the European Union’s getting ready to put its foot down and ask for USB-C as it has been threatening to for years. A new policy pushed by the European Commission — the EU’s executive body — will have all smartphone makers building their phones with a common USB-C specification. This move is to cut down on e-waste and allow customers to reuse their chargers when buying new phones.

