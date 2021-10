COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here's everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said after Saturday's 62-24 loss to Tennessee. “To say I’m disappointed is an understatement. It’s my responsibility to have this team prepared and ready to play and to represent this university in the right way and I didn’t do my job today. We’ll get back to work tomorrow to get it corrected. This was uncharacteristic of this football team. This football team has been a team that fights. We weren’t ready today and that’s on me as the head football coach and we will work to correct that and to be better. We got a long way to go. But it starts with me and doing everything I can to make sure that we make forward progress and we didn’t do that today. We took a step back today. But it doesn’t have to define us. We can keep moving forward and that’s what we’re going to do."

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO