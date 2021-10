At Edina’s homecoming football game in 2020, the crowd was limited to about 400 by COVID-19 restrictions. What a difference a year makes, though. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 was a huge night for Hornet football. Counting fans watching the game from the hills at Kuhlman Field, there had to be at least 6,000 on hand. Shakopee did its part, traveling well as they say, to fill up its side of the stands.