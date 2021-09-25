Intel Breaks Ground On Two New Semiconductor Factories
PHOENIX, AZ — On Friday, Intel broke ground on two new semiconductor fabrication facilities, or fabs, at the company’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler. With the addition of two facilities – to be named Fab 52 and Fab 62 – Intel’s Ocotillo campus will house a total of six fabs. The investment will create more than 3,000 new high-tech, high-wage jobs and 3,000 construction jobs, while supporting an estimated 15,000 additional indirect jobs in the community. When fully operational in 2024, the new fabs will manufacture Intel’s most advanced process technologies.arizonadailyindependent.com
