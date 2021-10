Over the past 70 years, the Mound firefighters have hosted an annual Fish Fry and Dance. In 2020 and 2021 the event was canceled for safety reasons due the pandemic. Every year our firefighters work hard to plan and prepare the fish fry event. We sincerely enjoy hosting all members of our community every year. The annual fish fry has raised thousands of dollars in support of the fire department.

MOUND, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO