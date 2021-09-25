Hugs & Shrugs

HUGS go to … longtime Denton resident (and longtime competitive home cook) Lori McLain. Her latest win is a recipe named Thai for Two Forbidden Wild Rice and is among the 10 finalists in the Minnesota Cultivated Wild Rice Council’s “Get Wild With Wild Rice” contest. McLain uses Asian flavors with frozen pineapple, fresh ginger, onion, carrots, edamame and sesame oil in the dish, tops it with chicken and roasted cashews and stirs it into lots of cooked wild rice. In 2014, McLain was among 100 home cooks in the 47th annual Pillsbury Bake Off. She just keeps cooking and making the finals in contests.