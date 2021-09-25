Sayen is individual champp at Roy Griak Cross country Invitational

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WLUC) - Junior Clayton Sayen (Houghton, Michigan) led Michigan Tech cross country with a first-place individual finish at the Roy Griak Invitational Friday afternoon at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Sayen turned in a winning time of 25:17.7 in the Joe Rider Men’s Maroon 8K race, edging Wayne State’s Ransom Allen (25:22.5) and Zac Truman (25:41.3) for the top spot on the podium. The Husky men took fourth place as a team in a field of 27 schools at 138 points. Tech women’s cross country placed ninth with 237 points in the Suzy Wilson Women’s Maroon 6K against 26 opponents.