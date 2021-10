BARRON — Alexi MacDonald won the individual title for the Rice Lake girls cross country team in helping lead the Warriors to a team victory at Tuesday's Barron Invitational. Six runners for the Warriors finished in the top 12 as Rice Lake combined for a score of 28 to beat out runner-up Cameron by 19 points. MacDonald cruised to the win in a time of 19 minutes, and 30.3 seconds, a season's best time and almost a minute in front of Barron's Fran Peterson in second.

RICE LAKE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO