PERKINS TWP. — There’s an old soccer saying, Perkins coach Paul Lea relayed, that goes like this: “The most dangerous time to concede is when you’ve just scored.”. Perkins thrice proved that true Monday night against Vermilion, answering Sailors goals with finishes of their own in intervals of four minutes, one minute and four minutes again. Coupled with two more Pirates scores, Perkins beat Vermilion 5-3 at Perkins High School.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO