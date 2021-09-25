ACTION PACKED: Piedmont outlasts Jacksonville in 100-point shootout

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Jacksonville at Piedmont game Friday night. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — What happens when two teams with play makers face off? Piedmont-Jacksonville happens.

That’s how a classic high school football shootout played out on Piedmont’s Field of Champions on Friday.

Piedmont scored the game’s final 20 points, all in the fourth quarter, and survived a game of big plays and consequential special-teams plays, 55-45.

This on a night when Piedmont’s Jack Hayes, Brayden Morgan, Austin Estes and Omarion Foster and Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle, Jae-Taj Morris, Jacoby Zackery and Kydric Fisher rolled up one explosive play after another.

The nature of the game sent 16th-year Piedmont coach Steve Smith down a sad memory lane to similar games in his tenure at Piedmont, like the Bulldogs’ 34-33 loss to Madison Academy in the 2013 quarterfinals.

“I’ve been in a lot of games like this over the 27 years I’ve coached, but unfortunately, most of the time, I’ve been on the other side of it,” he said. “People saying, ‘That was one of the best games they’ve ever seen, and we came up on the short end of the stick.' …

“I’ve been a part of some really cool games over the years that’s been very entertaining, like tonight, but it feels good to come out on the winning side, for sure.”

The victory marked the third game in a row for Piedmont (5-0) to score 50 or more points. The Bulldogs scored 56 against Glencoe and 70 against Weaver.

On the other side of it, Jacksonville (3-3) scored the third-most points against a Smith-coached Piedmont team and the most since Fyffe scored 48 in 2007.

Hayes completed 16 of 25 for 197 yards and two touchdowns. He also for 156 yards on 23 carries with three touchdowns.

Morgan's 184-yard night included a touchdown and a 70-yard run.

Ogle completed 13 of 26 passes for 320 yards and three touchdowns, and Morris rushed for 143 yards and three scores.

“We played well,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “We just ran out of gas. We ran slap out of gas. Our kids laid it on the line tonight, and I’m proud of them for the way that they played and the heart that they played with.

“They’re playing more people than we are, and it showed in the fourth quarter.”

The game had more big plays than the law would allow. Penalties wiped out Morris touchdown runs of 58 and 50 yards and Estes’ 90-yard kickoff return in the third quarter.

Piedmont’s 20-point fourth quarter included a 94-yard, 16-play hurry-up drive ending in Hayes’ 1-yard touchdown run to bring the Bulldogs within 45-42 with 7:06 to play.

“Even though we weren’t winning at the time, I think that killed Jacksonville’s spirit and helped our defense get another stop,” Steve Smith said.

The go-ahead drive covered 80 yards in six plays, ending in Morgan’s 7-yard touchdown run to make it 49-45 at 1:55.

Jacksonville mounted one last threat, with Ogle completing passes of 19 and 40 yards to Zackery to get the Golden Eagles to the Piedmont 22. On third down from the 19, Foster stepped in front of an Ogle pass near the home sideline and returned it 85 yards for the clinching score.

“The quarterback just scrambled, and my dude ran a hook,” Foster said. “I just bit on it, and it came right to me.”

Jacksonville got Morris’ 6-yard touchdown run to lead 38-21 at 7:56 of the third quarter then answered Hayes’ 2-yard touchdown run with Ogle’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Zackery to make it 45-28 at 4:31 of the third quarter.

Hayes came back with a 24-yard touchdown run at 3:09 to make it 45-35, setting up Piedmont’s 20-point fourth quarter.

Jacksonville led 31-21 after a most eventful first half that saw two fumbled kickoffs and a blocked punt lead to points.

Zackery bobbled the opening kickoff, and Piedmont recovered to set up Morgan’s 20-yard touchdown run to put the Bulldogs up 7-0 at 11:03 of the first quarter.

Just when it seemed that disastrous turn would sink the Golden Eagles on a field where Piedmont rarely loses, Morris answered with a 64-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 10:13.

With Jacksonville’s Mason Terrell determined not to kick off to Estes, Morgan muffed the ensuing kickoff. Jacksonville recovered at the Piedmont 16, setting up Terrell’s 24-yard field goal for a 10-7 Jacksonville lead at 7:07.

The Golden Eagles got the ball back after Sloan Smith missed a 39-yard field goal attempt, and Zackery turned Ogle’s pass over the middle into an 80-yard, catch-and-run touchdown to give Jacksonville a 17-7 lead at 2:57.

Jacksonville held Piedmont’s next possession to a three-and-out, and Fisher blocked a Smith punt to set up Morris’ 17-yard, bounce-out touchdown run to make it 24-7 at 57.2 seconds left in the first.

Just when it seemed safe to take a breath at the quarter break, Hayes hit Estes for a 15-yard touchdown pass, and Ogle answered with a 39-yard lob to Morris. The touchdown trade left Jacksonville leading 31-14 at 10:00 of the second quarter.

Piedmont appeared ready to score again when Hayes passed 30 yards to Estes to give the Bulldogs first down at Jacksonville’s 17, but Jacksonville recovered a Morgan fumble at the 12.

A holding call wiped out Morris’ 50-yard touchdown run, and an Ogle punt gave Piedmont the ball at its 20 with 1:30 to play.

Hayes drove Piedmont the length of the field and passed to Foster for a 12-yard touchdown on the half’s final play to bring Piedmont within 31-21.

“We made a big step on both sides of the ball,” Ogle said. “That’s the best we’ve played offensively and defensively in a while.

“We’re getting closer. We’ve got to finish.”