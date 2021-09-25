CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top candidates push for last votes ahead of German election

 9 days ago

Berlin — The two people most likely to become Germany's next chancellor, Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet, make their last campaign appearances later Saturday ahead of Sunday's elections. Polls indicate a small margin between the two, with moderate left-winger Scholz leading the conservative Laschet by just 3 percentage points. Outgoing...

The Independent

Merkel urges Germans: Keep working for democracy

Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn't been completed yet.”Three decades on there remains a political and economic divide between Germany s formerly communist east and the west. The difference was illustrated in last month's national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.“Democracy isn't simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”Merkel cited the killing of one of her party's regional politicians, the assault on Halle's synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalization in German society.
EUROPE
Marietta Daily Journal

German parties push ahead in difficult quest for next chancellor

Germany’s Social Democrats under chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz signaled progress in talks with the Green party on forming a coalition government, while Angela Merkel’s bloc and the Free Democrats kept the door open for a conservative alliance. “The SPD is ready to start talks about a three-way coalition,” SPD General Secretary...
POLITICS
The Independent

German parties hold 'speed dating' post-election talks

Germany's four biggest parties held a series of bilateral meetings Sunday to further sound out each others' positions before deciding on further steps in forming a government.The center-left Social Democrats who finished on top in Germany's national election last month, first met with the fourth-place pro-business Free Democrats before holding talks with the Greens who came in third.The latter two had already kicked off the traditional negotiating dance Wednesday, though it is unusual for smaller parties to make the first move.Sunday's sessions in Berlin — described by some observers as akin to speed dating — were rounded off by a meeting between the Free Democrats and outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel s center-right Union bloc, which suffered a narrow defeat Sept. 26.All parties insisted they had held “constructive” talks, but refused to discuss substance so as not to jeopardize the negotiations.Free Democrats negotiator Volker Wissing acknowledged that there were some “cliffs," though he declined to elaborate.Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats, who currently stands the best chance of succeeding Merkel as chancellor after 16 years in office, has said he wants to form a new government before Christmas.___Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election
POLITICS
US News and World Report

German 'Kingmakers' Meet on Coalition, Courted by Would-Be Kings

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of talks to explore possible common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or the conservatives, both of whom are courting them. The Greens and Free Democrats, from opposite...
EUROPE
Olaf Scholz
Armin Laschet
Angela Merkel
Fortune

Angela Merkel left German CEOs hanging on a bunch of issues. They want the next Chancellor to address 3 now

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is one thing that Germany's business leaders agree on following the outcome of Sunday’s election nail-biter, it’s the urgent need to form a coalition government capable of tackling a long list of outstanding problems left behind after Angela Merkel's 16 years as Chancellor.
EUROPE
Axios

Social Democrats' win in Germany could shake up Europe

BERLIN — Angela Merkel's political farewell was spoiled Sunday night when the Social Democrats (SPD) narrowly claimed victory in Germany's elections, just four years after suffering their worst loss since World War II. Why it matters: The stunning political comeback could swing the balance of power in Germany leftward after...
ELECTIONS
pbs.org

With Angela Merkel leaving, Germans vote in key election

Exit polls show a neck-and-neck race in Germany’s parliamentary elections held on Sunday. More than 60 million adults are eligible to vote in the landmark election. Chancellor Angela Merkel who has served for 16 years is stepping down, marking the start of a new era in German politics. Deutsche Welle Television Political Correspondent Thomas Sparrow joins to discuss.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: German Greens candidate hopeful of more votes

BERLIN — The environmentalist Greens’ candidate to be the next German chancellor says she’s hoping for “a few more votes” than preelection polls showed her party getting. Annalena Baerbock is the party’s first candidate for chancellor. It led in polls after she was nominated in the spring but recent surveys...
ELECTIONS
wkzo.com

Germans vote in close election to decide Merkel successor

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germans vote in a national election on Sunday that looks too close to call, with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) mounting a strong challenge to retiring Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005 but plans to step down after the election, making the...
ELECTIONS
International Business Times

Candidates Stump As Thunberg Rallies For German Vote 'Of A Century'

Candidates to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in Germany's weekend election were hitting the hustings Friday in a last-ditch bid for votes in a tight race, as tens of thousands of activists including Greta Thunberg rallied to demand climate action. As Germany's top parties were set to hold final rallies ahead...
ELECTIONS
Action News Jax

German parties rally supporters ahead of Sunday election

BERLIN — (AP) — Germany's political parties prepared to rally their supporters and win over undecided voters Friday, two days before a national election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after 16 years in power. Merkel's center-right Union bloc, with Armin Laschet as its candidate for chancellorship, has...
ELECTIONS
Berlin, DE
Elections
Germany
WIBC.com

Russia Accused Of ‘Ghostwriter’ Cyberattacks Ahead Of German Election

BERLIN, Germany. — The European Commission has accused Russia of trying to interfere in European democratic processes just days before Sunday’s parliamentary election in Germany. In a statement on Friday, the European Commission said: “EU Member States have observed malicious cyber activities, collectively designated as Ghostwriter, and associated these with...
EUROPE
Gazette

German millionaires rush assets to Switzerland ahead of election

ZURICH (Reuters) - A potential lurch to the left in Germany's election on Sunday is scaring millionaires into moving assets into Switzerland, bankers and tax lawyers say. If the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), hard-left Linke and environmentalist Greens come to power, the reintroduction of a wealth tax and a tightening of inheritance tax could be on the political agenda.
ECONOMY
dailynewsen.com

Surprise in the last debate before the German elections

The German Foreign Ministry candidates on Thursday celebrated their last Televiso debate, the last opportunity for 40% voters who are indecisive to form an opinion and establish differences between the programs that, with about 50 pages each, very few They have read. The Round, which until now had been limited to the three candidates better positioned in the polls - the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the conservative Armin Laschet, and the ecologist Annalena Baerbock - was extended to the Liberal Christian Lindner and the representatives of Die Linke (left ) And of the alternative populist for Germany, AFD. And without any plausible explanation, the sixth guest on the set was the president minister of Bavaria and leader of the Socialcristian Union (CSU), Markus Söder. The CSU has no national implementation, only in Bavaria, and the candidate of the Conservative Block that forms that party with the Christianodemocratic Union (CDU) is Laschet. Söder's presence in the Round only served to further weaken Laschet, second in surveys and against which Bavarian competed, without success, by candidacy.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Government urges German climate strikers not to risk health

The German government on Monday urged a group of young climate activists staging a hunger strike outside the chancellery not to endanger their health.Several of the activists have threatened to stop consuming liquids, too, unless the three leading candidates to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor agree to meet them by Thursday evening.“Actions that endanger health, such as this hunger strike, such as the threat not to drink anymore, must be a cause for concern about the young people taking part,” said Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert Several activists have received medical treatment after collapsing during the hunger strike, which began Aug. 30. Seibert said the government considers climate change to be “the central issue of our time," but declined to say whether Merkel planned to intervene.Thousands of youth activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg are expected to take part in a climate protest in Berlin on Friday, two days before Germany elects a new parliament.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate
ADVOCACY
newsitem.com

Two votes and coalition talks: How the German election works

BERLIN (AP) — German voters elect a new parliament on Sept. 26, a vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. While it should be clear within hours of the polls closing how the parties fared, it may take longer to find out who the next chancellor will be — and what the political complexion of his or her government will be. Here's a look at how the process works.
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. read more. In a concrete signal of...
POLITICS
AFP

Georgia ruling party leads polls, opposition alleges fraud

Georgia's ruling party was leading on Sunday in local elections the opposition criticised as fraudulent, deepening a long-running political crisis in the Caucasus country exacerbated by the arrest of ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili. The Georgian Dream party was ahead after nearly all the votes had been counted with 46.6 percent, while all opposition parties combined garnered 53.4 percent in Saturday's ballot, official results showed. "Georgian Dream's decisive victory yesterday is the victory of peace, stability, and development in Georgia," party chairman Irakli Kobakhidze said Observers from the OSCE said Saturday's voting had been marred by "widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters, and an unlevel playing field".
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Zelenskiy vows to engage in returning Saakashvili back to Ukraine

KYIV, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday he will personally engage in returning Georgia's former president Mikheil Saakashvili back to Ukraine from a prison in Georgia as he holds a Ukrainian passport. Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia on Friday after the opposition politician returned to...
POLITICS

