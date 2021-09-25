Cookie Policy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Google pulls plug on plan for mobile banking in Pay app

Google has hit the brakes on a project to add mobile banking to its Pay app, even as the online financial services market for everyday investors heats up. Google said late last year that it was working with nearly a dozen credit unions and banks, including Citigroup, for inclusion in its Plex project for its Pay mobile app available on Android smartphones.
INTERNET
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

Chrome under hacker attack — how to update ASAP

Google patched Chrome for Windows, Mac and Linux Monday (Sept. 13) to fix two zero-day flaws being actively used by hackers in attacks. Nine other vulnerabilities were also fixed. You'll want to update your browser ASAP to make sure you're not a sitting duck. To update Chrome in Windows or...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Popular Android apps are leaking user data online

Over a dozen top Android apps listed on the Google Play Store were found to be leaking user data, according to a cybersecurity investigation. Analyzing the configuration of popular Android apps, security researchers at CyberNews found that 14 top Android apps with over 140 million collective installs are leaking sensitive user data due to improper access controls on their Firebase real-time database.
CELL PHONES
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
Technology
Tom's Guide

iPhone 13 is great — but it suffers from one major flaw

The reviews are in, and all four iPhone 13 models have set the standard for smartphones once again. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is pretty close to perfect with improved cameras, impressive battery life and a stellar display with a dynamically adjusting refresh rate. The iPhone 13 Pro is essentially the same, only $100 cheaper. And the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini have their strengths, too — they're certainly more than afterthoughts to the iPhone 13 Pro options.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a SECRET SALE on Apple products today

If you’re on the lookout for Apple deals, today’s your lucky day because Amazon is apparently having a flash sale on different kinds of Apple products, including AirPods deals, Apple Watch deals, iPad deals, and MacBook deals. You shouldn’t miss this opportunity to enjoy discounts when purchasing an Apple device, as there’s no telling when these offers will become available again after they’re gone.
ELECTRONICS
Decider

Netflix Sued by Internet Provider After Too Many People Watch ‘Squid Game’

There is such a thing as a good problem, and it’s what Netflix happens to be facing right now with Squid Game: too many people are watching the hit Korean drama. So many, in fact, that a South Korean internet provider is suing Netflix for using too much bandwidth due to traffic surges stemming from mega-streamer. SK Broadband is demanding that the platform pay up for all the maintenance costs due to the explosive streaming numbers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

How To Clear Up Space On Your Android Phone

Every smartphone comes with limited storage space for your files, whether we’re talking about pictures, videos, or any other type of file. You may want to pay attention to those, as you can fill up your storage really fast, especially if you don’t have plenty of it. Luckily, clearing up space on your Android phone is easy, and in this article, we’ll show you how to do it. Do note that this procedure does vary a bit from one phone to the next.
CELL PHONES
EatThis

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's. According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of...
ECONOMY
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7: All there is to know about Apple’s latest watch

Apple’s latest and greatest smartwatch is here. The Apple Watch Series 7 was announced at the company’s California Streaming event, which is also where Apple launched the iPhone 13 series. The device offers a new, larger display, along with a series of new features that help make it arguably the best smartwatch ever released. Safe to say, even if you have an Apple Watch Series 6, you may want to upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 7, depending on what’s important to you. Interested in learning more? Here’s everything you need to know about Apple’s latest smartwatch. Apple Watch Series 7 design Apple usually...
ELECTRONICS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Is the iPhone 12 Pro Max worth it?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Should you buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max? Buying a new phone can be daunting. You’ll be using it daily for at least a couple of years, so you want to make sure it ticks all your boxes before you buy. If you’re looking for a […]
CELL PHONES

