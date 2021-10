McPherson’s eighth-grade football team got down to Andover here Thursday, but charged back for a pulsating 24-22 victory. “Absolutely an incredible comeback win for our guys,” MMS coach Brandt Busse said. “Andover came out and smacked us in the mouth early, to which we had no answer. We looked like a new team in the second half. It was an incredible gut-check from our guys who came out and responded with toughness and grit they haven’t shown yet this season, but we knew they had. This team never gives up and they proved it last night. Words do not express how proud of them we are as a coaching staff. It was a great team win. We look to build on this win when we play Salina Lakewood at home next week.”

ANDOVER, KS ・ 9 DAYS AGO