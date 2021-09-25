Editorial Policy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At Lake County News, we goal to take care of excessive journalistic requirements to offer distinctive and high quality articles and information to our readers. When writing for us, you agree to those phrases and perceive that for those who don’t comply with them, your article may very well be rejected by us. You’ll enter a contract with us that can demand your written settlement to this coverage.

Wave of Long Island

Editorial: Leadership Wanted

There are a lot of reasons our upcoming elections for NYC Mayor and City Council District 32 matter, but at the end of the day, what we really need is leadership. This isn’t about choosing sides or voting for someone who shares every one of your values, and or political ideology. It is about you, your family, your friends, and your community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
myclintonnews.com

Editorial, city administration

Just as we did when Thomas Higgs became the Laurens County Administrator, we are offering unsolicited advice to Rebecca Vance as she becomes the Interim City Manager for the City of Clinton. People managing is the same, of course, but there are different challenges in both positions. For Higgs, we...
CLINTON, SC
Quad-Cities Times

Editorial: Tough choices on masks

A federal judge’s decision to block the Iowa law preventing local school boards from instituting mask mandates to control the spread of COVID-19 has put hundreds of board members across the state in a tough spot. Where before they could defer to the state’s ban, board members now are faced...
DAVENPORT, IA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
Politics
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
RiverBender.com

A Community Conversation - Climate And Equitable Jobs Act

GLEN CARBON - On September 15, Governor JB Pritzker signed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act into law, marking the passage of the most equitable and comprehensive climate bill in the nation. Join Sierra Club organizer Sally Burgess and Clean Energy Advocate Jess Beverly for an overview of what's in the bill and how it will shift energy and transportation policy in the state, including in the Piasa Palisades region. Go to “Events” on the Group website at https://www.sierraclub.org/illinois/piasa-palisades Continue Reading
GLEN CARBON, IL
Daily Montanan

It’s time for billionaires and corporations to chip in for a fair economic recovery

In Washington, Congress is debating how to help families get back on their feet after a challenging 18 months. However, with so many Montanans still struggling, we cannot afford to return to the way things were. We need to move forward to something better. While businesses are grappling with the fallout of the global health […] The post It’s time for billionaires and corporations to chip in for a fair economic recovery appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Deadline passes in GOP’s election ‘investigation’ subpoena

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The deadline passed Friday for Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration to comply with a subpoena from a Republican-controlled state Senate committee pursuing what the GOP calls a “forensic investigation” of last year’s presidential election, as a state court sorted through three legal challenges. Wolf’s administration and Senate...
POLITICS
8 News Now

Thousands report Bank of America outage

Thousands of customers reported Bank of America issues on Friday morning, according to DownDetector. More than 12,000 reports had been made as of 11:15 a.m. By 3 p.m., most reports of issues had subsided. “Some customers may be unable to access Online Banking at this time,” Bank of America’s website said. “Your accounts continue to […]
PERSONAL FINANCE
Editor at Global Perspectives

Wyoming Says No to Biden Administration Bank Reporting Regulation on $600 and up Transactions

A Biden administration proposal pushes banks to hand over data to the Internal Revenue Service on accounts with just $600 in transactions. Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis was outraged, saying the plan was an "invasion of privacy" as she tore into Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Development Committee hearing this week. "Do you distrust the American people so much that you need to know when they bought a couch? Or a cow?" Adding, "There are obvious privacy concerns for all Americans here. and this represents a dramatic new regulatory burden for community banks and credit unions in Wyoming and elsewhere."
WYOMING STATE

