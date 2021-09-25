CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Rod Wave? Upstart rapper/singer captivates fans at sold-out concert

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rod Wave has one of the biggest-selling hip-hop albums of 2021. But you’ve still probably never heard of him. The St. Petersburg, Fla. rapper/singer doesn’t have any massive hits. Nor has he been featured on your favorite pop star’s latest album. But if you were at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland on Friday night, you might assume he was one of the biggest music acts in the world. Even Cavaliers star Collin Sexton was on hand in the VIP section to check out the festivities.

