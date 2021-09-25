Who is Rod Wave? Upstart rapper/singer captivates fans at sold-out concert

Queer electro-pop sounds in a tiny venue at nearly midnight? I can’t think of a better way to spend a Friday night. Following a whirlwind day at Pitchfork, I drove north to Evanston, a town just on the outskirts of Chicago, to see MUNA play an intimate show at SPACE. “We’ll consider this a hometown show!” said singer Katie Gavin, who was born and raised in Evanston before moving to California. MUNA have been playing shows and making hits since 2013, but their popularity has skyrocketed lately thanks to signing on with Phoebe Bridgers’ record company, Dead Oceans. Now, they’re bigger than ever and will soon be joining King Princess and Casey Musgraves on tour in arenas and theatres across the country. For the die-hard fans who’d been waiting outside the venue since noon, an intimate MUNA show in a small venue that held under 400 people was a dream come true.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO