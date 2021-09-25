CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woods-to-Rowers combination leads Hueytown to 54-20 win over Athens

By Anton Williams, al.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn’t taken quarterback Earl Woods much time to make a name for himself at Hueytown. Nor has it taken much time for he and receiver Ja’kheal Rowers to form a bond. Woods and Rowers combined for three passing scores to lead host Hueytown to a 54-20 win over Athens.

The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Stafford leads Rams to late scores in 27-24 win over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford refused to let a sore right thumb derail his Sunday plans. Carson Wentz's right ankle wasn't nearly as forgiving. Stafford led the Rams on two late scoring drives, Matt Gay made a tiebreaking 38-yard field goal with 2:23 to play and...
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Reportedly Hospitalized With Stroke

On Tuesday afternoon, the sports world learned some troubling news when a former college football coach was hospitalized. Mike DeBord, a longtime assistant college football coach, reportedly suffered a stroke and “a major brain bleed,” according to a report from Football Scoop. He’s reportedly in the University of Michigan hospital’s ICU.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chargers’ Brutal Injury News

On Saturday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered devastating injury news about one of the team’s best young players. According to a report from Chargers reporter Daniel Popper, linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with a lower leg injury. Murray reportedly grabbed at his lower leg and had to be carted off the field.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
hngnews.com

Defense leads the way in blowout win over Watertown

The defense played smart and fast, as usual. That allowed the offense to get on track after a slow start in the Waunakee High School football team’s 40-2 win over Badger – Large Conference foe Watertown on Friday. “It’s an intelligent group, and they pay attention to detail,” said Warriors...
WATERTOWN, WI
Athens
NFL
Football
Sports
chatsports.com

Ten thoughts on the Cowboys 20-17 win over the Chargers

The Cowboys touched down in L.A. looking to put a tough week behind them and come out victorious versus a talented Chargers team. The NFL is a week-to-week league and an offensive unit that was so pass reliant in week one used their running attack to find a way to win a tough road game in week two. As we have become accustomed to in most Cowboys football games, there was many highs and lows throughout the contest. Ultimately the Cowboys battled a tough, young Chargers squad and came out with a much-needed early season win. Here are ten thoughts on the Cowboys thrilling victory in Los Angeles.
NFL
shipnc.com

Schmidt’s five touchdowns lead Bulldogs to win over Susquenita, 60-20

Big Spring senior Logan Schmidt isn’t the biggest player on the football field, but he is certainly capable of making the biggest impact. Schmidt had a huge 5-touchdown performance for the Bulldogs in Week 4, tallying three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown as Big Spring scored an easy victory over the Susquenita Blackhawks Friday at Bulldog Stadium, 60-20.
FOOTBALL
northwestgeorgianews.com

Big bruising fullback leads Hamady to GAC title with 52-20 win over Bendle

BURTON, MI – At 5-foot-11 and 260 pounds, Dequayvius Buck isn’t your typical high school running back. He looks more like an offensive lineman or linebacker – that is, until you see him carry the ball. The big junior resembles a boulder rolling downhill and when get across the line...
HIGH SCHOOL
Log Cabin Democrat

Shorthanded Yellowjackets run wild in a 50-20 win over CAC

On Friday night with one third of the roster depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines the Clinton football team put on an outstanding performance on the road defeating Central Arkansas Christian 50-20. A week after turning the ball over four times and losing at Dardanelle the Yellowjackets committed only one turnover and dominated on the ground rolling up 526 yards of total offense in the win. Sophomore Zane Widner led the way with 188-yards on only 10 carries and four touchdowns as well as 2 2-point conversions and Junior quarterback Harley Tobin played a great all-around game running for 68-yards and passing for 144 more. Landon Rose led the defense with six tackles. Tremendous credit must be given to the coaching staff for getting the team ready in just one week with so many players out and to the players themselves some of whom played new positions or played more minutes than they have played all season. Some first team players were moved to new positions several second team players became starters for the first time, but all played with great energy and enthusiasm.
DARDANELLE, AR
247Sports

Razorback defense leads way in 20-10 win vs. Texas A&M

The Arkansas Razorbacks have an experienced and motivated defense that has fueled their 4-0 start. Despite missing starting quarterback KJ Jefferson for most of the second half, the Razorbacks pulled out a 20-10 win against the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies. The Hogs broke a nine-game losing streak against the Aggies, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom's group had a lot to do with that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
myburbank.com

Burroughs Football Holds On For 21-20 Win Over Harvard-Westlake

It took a while, but the Burroughs High football team seems to be in a nice groove after edging Harvard-Westlake 21-20 in a nonleague encounter at Memorial Field on Friday night. This may have been the best overall game the Bears played to date under Jesse Craven, the second-year coach.
HIGH SCHOOL
Houston Chronicle

Henry runs for 2 TDs, leads Houston over Navy 28-20

HOUSTON (AP) — Ta’Zhawn Henry ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns to lead Houston over Navy 28-20 on Saturday night in an American Athletic Conference opener. Henry's 2-yard touchdown run pulled Houston (3-1, 1-0) to 17-10 late in the third quarter. Clayton Tune threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Jones early in the fourth before Henry's 1-yard TD run stretched the Cougars' lead to 28-17 with 12:08 to play.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
MassLive.com

Louis Guilotte’s 287 yards lead No. 20 Drury to 28-6 win over Franklin Tech

TURNERS FALLS - Drury’s defense forced three interceptions and allowed only one touchdown in the Blue Devils 28-6 win over Franklin Tech. The Blue Devils started their scoring with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter when Jayshawn Moore rushed eight yards into the end zone for a touchdown. Louis Guilotte carried the two-point conversion in, giving Drury an 8-0 lead.
DRURY, MO
Journal

Dominant defense leads Chargers to win over Rabbits

NEW ULM — Minnesota Valley Lutheran’s defense set the tone early on against Wabasso on Friday night in Southwest District football action. That defense stayed steady throughout the game for the Chargers as they used it to run away with a 38-6 win at Johnson Field. After falling to Matin...
WABASSO, MN

