Woods-to-Rowers combination leads Hueytown to 54-20 win over Athens

On Friday night with one third of the roster depleted due to injuries and COVID-19 quarantines the Clinton football team put on an outstanding performance on the road defeating Central Arkansas Christian 50-20. A week after turning the ball over four times and losing at Dardanelle the Yellowjackets committed only one turnover and dominated on the ground rolling up 526 yards of total offense in the win. Sophomore Zane Widner led the way with 188-yards on only 10 carries and four touchdowns as well as 2 2-point conversions and Junior quarterback Harley Tobin played a great all-around game running for 68-yards and passing for 144 more. Landon Rose led the defense with six tackles. Tremendous credit must be given to the coaching staff for getting the team ready in just one week with so many players out and to the players themselves some of whom played new positions or played more minutes than they have played all season. Some first team players were moved to new positions several second team players became starters for the first time, but all played with great energy and enthusiasm.

DARDANELLE, AR ・ 4 DAYS AGO