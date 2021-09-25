Top candidates push for last votes ahead of German election

The German Foreign Ministry candidates on Thursday celebrated their last Televiso debate, the last opportunity for 40% voters who are indecisive to form an opinion and establish differences between the programs that, with about 50 pages each, very few They have read. The Round, which until now had been limited to the three candidates better positioned in the polls - the Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, the conservative Armin Laschet, and the ecologist Annalena Baerbock - was extended to the Liberal Christian Lindner and the representatives of Die Linke (left ) And of the alternative populist for Germany, AFD. And without any plausible explanation, the sixth guest on the set was the president minister of Bavaria and leader of the Socialcristian Union (CSU), Markus Söder. The CSU has no national implementation, only in Bavaria, and the candidate of the Conservative Block that forms that party with the Christianodemocratic Union (CDU) is Laschet. Söder's presence in the Round only served to further weaken Laschet, second in surveys and against which Bavarian competed, without success, by candidacy.
