No. 1 football recruit Arch Manning such a big draw that road games seem like he's at home

Tuscaloosa News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents smothered in green face paint were screaming their lungs out, waiting for five-star quarterback Arch Manning to cork another ball downfield. Parents, grandparents and fans — almost all dressed in green — proudly wore pins with the faces and names of their son, grandson or favorite player on their chest, hoping that he could make a game-changing play in a big rivalry matchup.

