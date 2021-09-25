Tracy Autry, 64, of Abilene, formerly Coleman

Tracy Autry, 64, of Abilene and former resident of Coleman, died Friday, September 24, 2021 at Abilene State Supported Living Center. She was born Tracy Cecilia Autry on March 13, 1957 in Coleman to Roy Autry, Jr. and Martha Jean Harwell Autry. Tracy grew up in Coleman where she attended school. Tracy was an artist. Drawing and painting was a passion that she started from a young age. Tracy also loved to fish and she made friends with everyone. She enjoyed talking to people about anything, enjoyed life and loved her family.