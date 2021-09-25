Quick start helps Buhler pull ahead of El Dorado early

WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - It’s no secret that Buhler’s bread and butter is it’s run game and they relied heavily on that against El Dorado. But having success throwing the ball allowed the Crusaders to easily drive the ball up and down the field on the Wildcats to win 28-20. Buhler head coach Steve Warner said, “We’ve got a good offense and we shot ourselves in the foot most of the night so we’ve got to get better at it. Bradley did a great job, I thought he threw very well.”