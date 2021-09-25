CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Journal Staff
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Speak Out! messages appear in Sept. 22-27, 2021 editions of the Journal & Topics. ​​Hi, I want to give a huge shout out to the gentleman and his family that found my phone at Fall Fest on Saturday. I didn’t get his name, but you can imagine I was a tad frantic about losing the phone at the fest. His family found it and hung on to it until I was able to do a “find my phone” on my tablet at home to locate it. Since I have my phone on a lock with fingerprint and code, there really was no way for him to get any information out of it or make a call. As soon as I sent the locator out that allowed one call to my husband, he called right away and told me where he was standing, and we jumped right back into the car and I met up with him. Made me happy to know that there are still good people out there and wanted him to know it was greatly appreciated.

