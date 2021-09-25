PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF TALLAPOOSA Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Jimmy H Madsion Sylvia L Sistrunk to Bank of America, FSB dated July 17, 1997; said mortgage being recorded on July 24, 1997, as Instrument No. 122325 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A. as Trustee for BankAmerica Manufactured Housing Contract Trust III, Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1997-2 in Instrument 280309 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Tallapoosa County, Alabama. The undersigned, The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company N.A.as successor in interest to all permitted successors and assigns of The First National Bank of Chicago as Trustee, for BankAmerica Manufactured Housing Contract Trust III, Senior/Subordinate Pass-Through Certificates, Series 1997-2, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Tallapoosa County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 19th day of October, 2021 the following property, situated in Tallapoosa County, Alabama, to-wit: Commence at the SE corner of the NW'1/4 of NW 1/4, Section 6, Township 21 North, Range 23 East, Tallapoosa County, Alabama; thence N 70 deg. 08'20' West 308.80' to a found iron pin on the West ROW of Gibson Road, said point being the POB, thence N 88 deg. 32'36' W 364.13'; thence N 01 deg. 39'07' E 115.25'; thence S 88 deg. 39'48' E 58.98'; thence S 88 deg. 32'04' E 332.01' to the West ROW of Gibson Road; thence along said ROW a chord of S 14 deg. 45'18' W 118.50' to the POB, containing 1.00 acre. Said property is commonly known as 1413 Gibson Rd, Dadeville, AL 36853. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY N.A.AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO ALL PERMITTED SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS OF THE FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF CHICAGO AS TRUSTEE, FOR BANKAMERICA MANUFACTURED HOUSING CONTRACT TRUST III, SENIOR/SUBORDINATE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-2 as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 938017 www.foreclosurehotline.net Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and 9, 2021 938017.