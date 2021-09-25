PUBLIC NOTICE LEGAL NOTICE GARY INGRAM GRADING & PAVING, INC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with the State of Alabama for the construction of Project No. STPAA-HSIP-0022(532) and STPAA-HSIP-0049(514) Tallapoosa County. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on September 25, 2021 and ending on October 16, 2021. All claims should be filed at 1767 GRIFFIN SHOALS RD, DADEVILLE, AL 36853 during this period. Alexander City Outlook: Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9 and 16, 2021 COMPLETION.