CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

$ 5.89 Bn Growth Opportunity In Front End Of The Line Semiconductor Equipment Market 2021-2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 9 days ago

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market is poised to grow by USD 5.89 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

Discover semiconductor equipment industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report

The report on the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of the advanced consumer electronics market.

Technavio analyzes the market by Product (Stepper, CVD equipment, Silicon etching equipment, Coater Developer, and Others), End-user (Foundry, Memory, and IDM), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The advent of 3D ICS is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the front end of the line semiconductor equipment market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The front end of the line semiconductor equipment market covers the following areas:

Front End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market SizingFront End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market ForecastFront End of the Line Semiconductor Equipment Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • ASML Holding NV
  • C and D Semiconductor Services Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • KLA Corp.
  • Lam Research Corp.
  • Nikon Corp.
  • Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • SUSS MICROTEC SE
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:Global Semiconductor Packaging and Assembly Equipment Market - Global semiconductor packaging and assembly equipment market is segmented by type (wafer-level packaging and assembly equipment and die-level packaging and assembly equipment) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global IGBT Market - Global IGBT market is segmented by product (IGBT modules and discrete IGBTs), application (EV/HEVs, industrial, motor drives, consumer appliances, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Stepper - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • CVD equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Silicon etching equipment - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Coater Developer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End-user
  • Foundry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Memory - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • IDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • ASML Holding NV
  • C and D Semiconductor Services Inc.
  • Hitachi Ltd.
  • KLA Corp.
  • Lam Research Corp.
  • Nikon Corp.
  • Screen Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • SUSS MICROTEC SE
  • Tokyo Electron Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About UsTechnavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

ContactTechnavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/-5-89-bn-growth-opportunity-in-front-end-of-the-line-semiconductor-equipment-market-2021-2025--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301383702.html

SOURCE Technavio

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

$ 11.7 Bn Growth Opportunity In Identity And Access Management Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth In Systems Software Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global identity and access management market is set to grow by USD 11.70 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the identity and access management market to register a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
MARKETS
TheStreet

$ 590.60 Mn Growth In Household Water Softener System Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth Opportunities In Household Appliances Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household water softener system market is set to grow by USD 590.60 million during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates the household water softener system market to register a CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market Analysis In Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio Estimates $ 1.69 Billion Growth During 2021-2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, the pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on businesses, and the market growth across various regions . The hot water recirculation pumps market is estimated to grow by...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Household Insecticides Market Size To Increase By Almost $ 5 Bn During 2021-2025 | Growing Opportunities In Household Products Industry | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio forecasts the household insecticides market to grow by USD 4.95 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at over 6% CAGR during the forecast period. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Environment#Market Trends#Product Market#Emerging Market#Cagr#Cvd#Silicon#Coater Developer#Geography#Apac#Asml Holding Nv C#Hitachi Ltd#Kla Corp#Lam Research Corp#Nikon Corp#Screen Holdings Co Ltd
TheStreet

$ 1.03 Bn Growth Opportunity In Household Clothes Steamers And Dryers Market 2021-2025 | Product Innovation Leading To Product Premiumization To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global household clothes steamers and dryers market is poised to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Over $ 639 Mn Growth In Hot And Cold Water Dispensers Market 2021-2025 | Rising Demand For Water Dispensers To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global hot and cold water dispensers market is poised to grow by USD 639.93 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
MARKETS
TheStreet

High-pressure Valves Market | Insights On Emerging Trends, Opportunities, And New Product Launches | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

The " High-pressure Valves Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The high-pressure valves market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.14 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period. Market Dynamics. Factors...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Carpets And Rugs Market To Record Incremental Growth Of $ 5.03 Bn During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carpets and rugs market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, and competitive landscape and comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The carpets and rugs market is poised to grow by $ 5.03 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2.59% during the forecast period.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Smart Kitchen Appliance Market- Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Market Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast 2025 | 17000 Technavio Reports

The smart kitchen appliance market is poised to grow by $ 9.40 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 12.65% during the forecast period. Discover Household Appliances industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. Request a Free Sample Report !
MARKETS
TheStreet

Aluminum Alloy Wheel Market 2021-2025 | Adoption Of New Or Improved Emission Standards To Boost Growth |Technavio Insights

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum alloy wheel market is poised to grow by $ 3.41 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.43% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report .
MARKETS
TheStreet

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market To Record Incremental Growth Of $ 463.11 Mn During 2021-2025|Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The carboxymethyl cellulose market is expected to grow by $ 463.11 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6%. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest market research report by Technavio, the impact is expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters, with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.
MARKETS
TheStreet

$ 52.43 Bn Growth Opportunity In Home Textile Retail Market 2021-2025 | Increased Consumer Spending On Home Renovation To Boost Growth | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global home textile retail market is poised to grow by USD 52.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
RETAIL
TheStreet

Cell Line Development Market To Grow By $ 4.39 Bn During 2021-2025 | Cobra Biologics Ltd. And Danaher Corp. Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Line Development Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The potential growth difference for the cell line development market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 4.39 billion. With ISO 9001:2015 certification,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Bioplastics Market By Type, Application, And Geography | Global Forecast To 2025 | 17,000 Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the bioplastics market and it is poised to grow by USD $ 76.12 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over about 28% during the forecast period. The report on the biodegradable plastics market offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current scenario, growth variance, and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Body Composition Analyzers Market In Health Care Equipment Industry To Grow By USD 317.61 Million|17000 Technavio Reports

The body composition analyzers market is expected to grow by $ 317.61 mn during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the body composition analyzers market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios. Find extensive research with data synthesis...
MARKETS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
54K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy