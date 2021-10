Earlier in the 2021 LCK season, T1 was the only team that was operating with a 10-man roster. Although these players were exempt from T1’s Worlds roster, Zeus-Ellim-Clozer all played regular split matches in the LCK. Eventually, as T1 headed into the latter half of the season, Canna, Oner, Faker, and Keria have locked in their spots as 4/5ths of the starting five, while rotating Gumayusi and Teddy in for the adc position. This rendition of the roster, alongside Cuzz as T1’s second jungler, will be competing in group B, against LPL’s EDG, LCS’ 100 Thieves, and one of the play-in stage teams.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO