CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yankton, SD

Mighty Mo People’s Choice Winner Announced

Yankton Daily Press
 9 days ago

Each year Yankton Area Arts hosts an annual Photographic Exhibit and Competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. In August, YAA held a reception to honor the photographers and reveal the winners of this year’s exhibition. Under the theme of Capturing Sound, Best of Show went to Paul Harens from Yankton for his photo “Nature’s Scream.” Honorable Mention was given to Susanne Skyrm of Vermillion for her photo “Murmuration.” Guests to the G.A.R. Hall during the month of August were encouraged to vote for their favorite photo. The People’s Choice recipient for 2021 was awarded to Sharon Koller of Yankton for her photo “Accidental.”

www.yankton.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Response time questioned in Southern California oil spill

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain one of the largest oil spills in recent California history, caused by a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline that fouled the sands of famed Huntington Beach and could keep the beaches there closed for weeks or longer.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Former top diplomat Fumio Kishida elected Japan's prime minister

Tokyo — Fumio Kishida was elected Japan's prime minister in a parliamentary vote Monday and will be tasked with quickly tackling the pandemic and other domestic and global challenges and leading a national election within weeks. With his party and its coalition partner holding a majority in both houses, Kishida...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yankton, SD
Entertainment
City
Yankton, SD
City
Vermillion, SD
The Hill

Taliban: ISIS-K cell destroyed after mosque bombing

The Taliban say they have destroyed an ISIS-K cell responsible for a deadly bombing at a mosque in Afghanistan's capital over the weekend. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement that the group carried out a counter attack on the cell late Sunday, according to Reuters. "The ISIS base...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mighty Mo#Yankton Area Arts#The Mighty Mo Photo Show#Yaa#The People S Choice#Yanktonareaarts Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy