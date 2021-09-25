Mighty Mo People’s Choice Winner Announced

Each year Yankton Area Arts hosts an annual Photographic Exhibit and Competition known as the Mighty Mo Photo Show. In August, YAA held a reception to honor the photographers and reveal the winners of this year’s exhibition. Under the theme of Capturing Sound, Best of Show went to Paul Harens from Yankton for his photo “Nature’s Scream.” Honorable Mention was given to Susanne Skyrm of Vermillion for her photo “Murmuration.” Guests to the G.A.R. Hall during the month of August were encouraged to vote for their favorite photo. The People’s Choice recipient for 2021 was awarded to Sharon Koller of Yankton for her photo “Accidental.”