Deidre Choat-brown | Executive Director, Olney Chamber We had a great turnout for the 1st Annual Olney in America Car Show. There were 32 cars and motorcycles registered to compete. Only three of these won cash prizes, and five more were winners of “Best in Show” plaques. We were so pleased at how many showed up – you just never really know how many to expect with sameday registration. We hope to build this event and make it even better in years to come, and we hope to see all of these competitors plus more next year!

OLNEY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO