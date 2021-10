The British Army has opened its first ever solar farm to power one of its main training bases, as the force move to become more climate friendly.More than 4,000 panels have been installed at the sprawling Defence School of Transport site in Leconfield, East Yorkshire.Officials say it will cut 700 tonnes of carbon emissions every year, while also reducing electricity bills by a third.It is the first of four pilot schemes, which, if successful, will see another 80 such farms built across the army estate over the next decade.Accommodation, hangers, classrooms and gyms will all be powered at the DST...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO