It’s Michigan Downtown Day

ALPENA — Join the statewide celebration of Michigan Downtown Day today in Downtown Alpena. This second annual Downtown Day is aimed to honor and support downtowns and the small businesses located within them. The Michigan Downtown Association, a statewide nonprofit organization and a driving force in the interest and growth of downtowns and communities throughout Michigan, made the push with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last year to officially claim the fourth Saturday in September as Downtown Day.