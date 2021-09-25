Herschel “Shorty” Edwards, 88, of Marshalltown, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Southridge Specialty Care. In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be given and no services are being planned. Memorial contributions may be directed to his family for a later designation. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with caring for Shorty and his family. For further information or to send his family a condolence, please visit mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.