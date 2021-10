John Romel, 54, of Lansing, formerly of Alpena, passed away at home unexpectedly from a heart attack on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. John was born Nov. 26, 1966 in Alpena to Delbert and Shirley Romel. He graduated from Alpena High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. After returning home, he moved to Lansing where he specialized as a maintenance and repair technician for multiple car washes in the area.