Alayne Louise Doe, 74

Alayne Louise Doe (1/27/1947 – 7/17/21)was born in Marshalltown to Parents Wilma and Wayne Doe, and was the youngest of four siblings, Robert Doe, Juanita Doe (Gillies) and William Doe. She grew up in Marshalltown and graduated from Marshalltown High School, going on to attend UNI and MCC for an elementary education degree. She also lived in Chicago, Madison, and returned to Marshalltown where she worked various jobs and retired from the Iowa Veterans Home. She had many artistic talents, played the guitar, organ, and sang in the church choir. She also had a beautiful flower garden and loved her pet dogs and cat. She traced her family genealogy back many generations.